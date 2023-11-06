Tom Derbyshire, Roland Arkell





1. Aesthetic Movement cabinet

This Aesthetic Movement cabinet combining Japanese lacquer panels and a Dutch Old Master comes for sale at Chiswick Auctions this autumn. Made c.1875, probably to a design by Thomas Jeckyll (1827-1881), it is expected to bring £40,000-60,000 on November 7.

Although included in Chiswick’s Asian Art Part 2 sale, the cabinet is very much a cross-culture object of the Victorian period.

Mounted as doors within an English rosewood frame are four nanban lacquer panels from the Momoyama period of Japan c.1600, while a third door is provided by a Dutch Old Master painting of exotic and domestic fowl in a rustic landscape signed for Pieter Holsteyn. The fact that the panel was not reduced to fit the cabinet door suggests it was carefully chosen in terms of size and subject matter.

This cabinet, created during the peak of the Japonism movement, was possibly part of a larger design project. Jeckyll produced similar furniture for Alexander Ionides (1810-90) at 1 Holland Park.

Although its early history is unknown, the piece was part of the exhibition Japan and Britain, An Aesthetic Dialogue, 1850-1930 that ran at the Barbican Art Gallery, London in 1992 and later at the Setagaya Art Museum Tokyo. It comes for sale from Andrew McIntosh Patrick, former director of the Fine Art Society.

View this cabinet via thesaleroom.com.

2. John Steinbeck novel

Part of a small group of first editions by US authors that appear for sale at Special Auction Services on November 7, this copy of John Steinbeck’s Of Mice & Men (1937) is estimated at £150-250.

View this first edition John Steinbeck novel via thesaleroom.com

3. Whitefriars vase

Geoffrey Baxter (1922-95) was one of the outstanding British glass designers of the post-war period.

From 1954-80 he worked for Whitefriars Glass, Britain’s leading handmade glass manufacturer, designing a wide range of domestic glass, including tableware and ornamental glass. Baxter’s designs are known for their simplicity and functionality and his use of colour and pattern, with the banjo vase and the bricklayer vase being among his most popular works.

At Harper Field in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire on November 8-9 Baxter’s textured bark rocket vase in kingfisher - one of the more sought-after colourways - will be offered for sale with an estimate of £150-300.

View this Whitefriars vase via thesaleroom.com

4. Harry Potter jacket proof copy

Propstore of Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, is holding a huge sale of entertainment memorabilia on November 9-12.

Although many of the lots will tempt lovers of movie franchises such as Star Wars, Batman or Jurassic Park, book collectors will also find items of interest.

This jacket proof for the first edition of JK Rowling’s novel Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is estimated at £4000-8000.

View this JK Rowling Harry Potter proof via thesaleroom.com.

5. Wade parrot

Guided at £400-800, this rare Wade earthenware model of a parrot perched on a branch was designed by Colin Melbourne in the 1950s.

To be offered for sale at Potteries Auctions’ 20th Century Rare Ceramics, Collectables, Jewellery & Furniture sale on November 9-11 in Stoke-on- Trent, it has no factory marks and measures 11½in (29cm) high.

View this Wade parrot via thesaleroom.com.