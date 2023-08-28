Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Coffee maker

This Victorian silver-plated ‘Naperian’ coffee maker by William Padley & Son, c.1850, is estimated at £400-600 as part of The Collector Sale at Bishop & Miller in Glandford, Norfolk, on August 30.

The vacuum siphon coffee maker was the brainchild of Scottish naval engineer and inventor James Napier and was developed in the 1840s.

William Padley & Son in Sheffield specialised in producing these machines until the beginning of the 20th century.

2. Raeburn portrait

Sir Henry Raeburn (1756- 1823) painted several versions of his portrait of Neil Gow, the most famous Scottish fiddler of the 18th century, for a number of patrons.

This version, catalogued as Raeburn and Studio, was last sold at Christie’s in 1949 and until recently was in a Canadian private collection.

At the sale of Scottish pictures at McTear’s in Glasgow on August 29, it has a guide of £8000-12,000.

3. Racing pigeon picture

Owners of prize-winning racing pigeons often commissioned paintings to commemorate their victory.

Edward Henry Windred (1875-1953) was one of the most prolific and celebrated painters of this subject. He ran a barber’s shop in New Cross, London, where he lived and where clients would bring their pigeons to be painted.

This work titled Determination, Owner ‘W. Marshall has a guide of £300-500 at Lockdales in Ipswich on August 30-31.

4. Oak coffer

This joined oak coffer is of a type associated with the West Country in the mid to late 17th century. Carved in low relief with radiating tulips and leaves, it also has the date 1699 and the initials IH. Similar chests are thought to have been made in Dorset.

At Rogers Jones in Cardiff on September 1 it has a guide of £600-800.

5. Field Marshal portrait

A portrait of Field Marshal Prince Gebhard Leberecht von Blücher (1742-1819), who played a descisive role in defeating Napoleon at Waterloo, is on offer at Bentley’s in Cranbrook, Kent.

The 19th century Continental School oil on canvas, (1.25m x 98cm), is estimated at £4000-6000 on September 2. Nick Bentley says: “The painting is period to Blücher’s dates so he could well have sat for it himself – someone out there might find documented proof of this and who the artist was. It is sadly unsigned. It’s come from a well-heeled elderly gentleman’s collection that simply doesn’t have room for it now, and has seemingly been in his family for some generations.”

