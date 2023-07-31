Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Napoleonic prisoner-of-war ship model

La Bellone was a 32-gun frigate built in St Malo in 1778. Captured at the Battle of Tory Island, off the north-west coast of County Donegal, in 1798 she was brought to Plymouth and re-named HMS Proserpine but broken up a couple of years later in 1806.

This bone model comes for sale as part of a Devon collection of Napoleonic prisoner-of-war work at Charterhouse Auctions in Sherborne on August 3-4. It is estimated at £3000-5000.

2. Charles II lantern clock

Made in the early 1660s, this Charles II lantern clock, above, with balance wheel, verge escapement and alarm mechanism is signed to the dial Thomas Knifton at the Cross Keys in Lothbury, Londini. It has an estimate of £3000-5000 at Hutchinson Scott in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on August 2-4.

The prolific Knifton (c.1614-67), was one of the close-knit group of clockmakers working in the parish of St Margaret’s, Lothbury, in the years before the Great Fire. He served his apprenticeship under the early maker William Selwood and like him was a Parliamentarian – perhaps the reason he did not become a member of the Clockmakers’ Company.

3. Victorian exhibition knife

A specialist sale of penknives held by Sheffield Auction Gallery on August 3 includes, estimated at £2500-3500, this Victorian turtle shell and steel exhibition knife marked for F Wenand and Schuh.

Measuring 6in (15cm) when closed, it has around 55 tools including (shown here) a hacksaw.

4. Duelling pistols

The Chatsworth Summer Fine Art Sale at Fonsie Mealy's in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, on August 1-2 includes this pair of percussion duelling pistols by HW Mortimer. Housed in a fitted mahogany case with the armorial and crest of Robert Mure McKerrell of Hill House (Scotland), they have a guide of €6000-8000.

5. Chamber candlestick

The Silver & Jewellery sale at Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood in Exeter on August 1-2 includes this George IV silver patent design chamber candlestick marked for Matthew Boulton, Birmingham 1829. Estimate £300-500.