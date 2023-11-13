Tom Derbyshire





1. Hexagonal tankard

This Victorian hexagonal silver tankard (pictured above), each side set with Wedgwood blue Jasperware plaques, comes for sale at Hogbens in Westenhanger, Kent, on November 19.

It has a retailer’s inscription to the base for J Mayer, Goldsmiths of Liverpool, but maker’s marks for Joseph Angell I & Joseph Angell II of London (1845). It is offered without reserve but pre-auction bidding had reached £120 at the time ATG went to press.

2. Miniature chest

From a private collection in Hampshire, this miniature Welsh oak chest features two long and two short drawers inlaid with mahogany, holly and bog oak.

Made in Carmarthenshire c.1790- 1820, it measures 11½in (29cm) high x 14in (36cm) long x 9½in (24cm) deep.

At Rogers Jones in Cardiff on November 18 it has an estimate of £500-800.

3. Millinery tools

A treasure trove of antique and vintage millinery is to be auctioned in the Costume, Accessories and Textiles Sale at Tennants of Leyburn on November 17. The Milliner’s Workroom was put together over 35 years by a lady in North Yorkshire and comprises hats from the early 20th century, antique and vintage millinery tools, accessories, and supplies including a dazzling array of feathers, ribbons, trims and more.

After a chance finding of the contents of a Parisian milliner’s workshop, which had lain untouched for years, the collector launched a career restoring antique hats. These have since graced numerous film, television and theatre productions as well as becoming part of prestigious museum collections. When a retired Belgian milliner heard of her discovery he kindly offered her the contents of his old workshop, too, for the price of the shipping.

Shown here is a group of millinery tools offered in a single lot estimated at £100-150.

4. Italian bronze

On November 15 Batemans of Stamford is holding an auction of a private collection of bronzes by Italian artist Giuseppe Renda (1859-1939).

Estimated at £1500-2000 in the 55-lot sale is this 14in (35.5cm) high, sculpture titled Primo fallo (First mistake). Created c.1900, it is signed G Renda and comes with an Art Lagana foundry seal. It is mounted on a stepped green marble base.

5. Pewter beaker

From the collection of a deceased Aberdeenshire collector, this Scottish church pewter beaker is marked For the Kirk of Coull and dated 1694.

Huntly Auctions in Keith has estimated it at £200-300 in the November 19 sale. The beaker is 6in (15cm) tall and has a 3½in (9cm) diameter at the top.

