The year ended with mixed feelings, global macro-economic worries dented some of the optimism but there are pockets of hope, for instance the green shoots in the UK fairs calendar following so many closures at the start of 2023.

To catch up with the past year's news, read ATG’s month-by-month review of 2023 here.

For print subscribers, Issue 2623 is the Christmas double issue. Cover dated December 23, 2023 & December 30, 2023, the print edition has been mailed to subscribers on Monday December 18. The digital edition of Issue 2623 is available here. It includes our review of the year.

The next edition, Issue 2624, cover dated January 6, 2024, is a digital-only edition and will be available on this website as well as via our epaper and in the ATG app on Tuesday, January 2 (Monday January 1, is a Bank Holiday).

Thank you for subscribing, and Merry Christmas from all the team at ATG.