1) Banks close down client accounts for some smaller auction houses due to anti-money laundering rules

Chattels auction houses operating at the lower end of the market are being told to close client accounts as the banking sector tightens its rules.

Anti-money laundering

New anti-money laundering regulations came into effect for the art market in the UK in 2020.

2) Art sleuth show Fake or Fortune? returns to screens this month

BBC TV series 'Fake or Fortune?' is back for its 10th series later this month.

Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce

Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce at Red Stream Cottage with the possible Ben Nicholson wall painting. Image: BBC Studios Productions.

3) Classical marble sculpture stars in our latest pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes an allegorical marble figure of Flora that tripled its estimate at Bonhams Skinner.

Marble figure of Flora

Marble figure of Flora by Anton Werres – $47,500 (£39,000) at Bonhams Skinner.

4) UK buyer sought for £2m Lombardy portrait blocked from export

A 17th century example of Lombard art has been blocked from leaving the UK in the hope an institution can raise the £2m to keep it here.

Pier Francesco Mazzucchelli self portrait

This self portrait by Pier Francesco Mazzucchelli (il Morazzone) (1573-1626) has been blocked from export in the hope £2m can be raised by a UK institution.

5) Harry Potter: Unusual copy of JK Rowling’s famous story makes over 15 times estimate

Find out why this particular copy of the second edition of JK Rowling’s famous tales was an unusual offering.

img_16-4.jpg

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets dust jacket proof plus uncorrected proof copy of the book in its blue and white wrappers – sold together for £11,000 at Rogers Jones.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period August 11-17, 2022.

