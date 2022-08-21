



1) Banks close down client accounts for some smaller auction houses due to anti-money laundering rules

Chattels auction houses operating at the lower end of the market are being told to close client accounts as the banking sector tightens its rules.

2) Art sleuth show Fake or Fortune? returns to screens this month

BBC TV series 'Fake or Fortune?' is back for its 10th series later this month.

3) Classical marble sculpture stars in our latest pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes an allegorical marble figure of Flora that tripled its estimate at Bonhams Skinner.

4) UK buyer sought for £2m Lombardy portrait blocked from export

A 17th century example of Lombard art has been blocked from leaving the UK in the hope an institution can raise the £2m to keep it here.

5) Harry Potter: Unusual copy of JK Rowling’s famous story makes over 15 times estimate

Find out why this particular copy of the second edition of JK Rowling’s famous tales was an unusual offering.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period August 11-17, 2022.