1) A Louis Vuitton trunk discovered in an attic

In July, ATG featured a Louis Vuitton trunk that had been discovered in the attic of a Dorset property coming up for sale at House and Son in Bournemouth.

2) Artist’s ‘piercing’ portrait of young lover and future wife turns heads at Roseberys

One of the highest prices for a work on paper by Gerald Leslie Brockhurst was set at South London saleroom Roseberys in February when a portrait of the model Kathleen Woodward, later the artist’s second wife, drew strong demand.

3) Silver flask withdrawn from auction after Chinese government intervention

A silver hunting flask taken from the Summer Palace when it was sacked by British troops in 1860 was due to be auctioned in July but was withdrawn shortly before the sale.

4) Collection from German castle hidden in wooden crates for 90 years emerges in Munich

More than 600 lots came to Neumeister’s Munich sale in March after they had been hidden from public view for 90 years, packed in wooden crates.

5) Diamond brooch given by Queen Elizabeth II as a thank-you for coronation duties

A presentation diamond brooch given by Queen Elizabeth II to the Duchess of Norfolk for assistance prior to her coronation in 1953 emerged at Mayfair auction house Noonans in June. It eventually sold for £180,000.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories from January to December 2022.