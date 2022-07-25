Roland Arkell





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. Louis Vuitton trunk

House and Son of Bournemouth will be selling a Louis Vuitton trunk on July 26.

Discovered in the attic of a Dorset property, the trunk had been there for the past 30 years since being given to the owner by a neighbour who no longer wanted it. It retains inner trays and straps and is numbered 180091 on the label on the inside of the lid.

Estimate: £4000-6000.

2. Toy petrol station

Special Auctions Services in Newbury offers the collection of John Garside on July 26. An estate agent by profession, for several years he organised the Windsor Toy Fair for the Maidenhead Static Model Club. His collection has a focus on some of the smaller diecast and tinplate factories.

This Timpo Toys Petrol Station Set No 3 in its original box (pictured above) is guided at £150-200.

3. Studio ceramics

Adam Partridge in Macclesfield sells the studio ceramics collection of the late Jack Blackburn on July 29. Blackburn was the co-founder of Youlgreave’s and Pots from France, Britain’s only gallery specialising in French contemporary ceramics.

Twice a year, he would drive to France’s pottery-making areas returning laden with 300 pots made by up to 20 potters. He was also a collector of British pots.

Estimated at £700-1000 is this large earthenware plate covered in white glaze with cobalt painted nude figures of a mother and child, by post-modern potter Philip Eglin (b.1959). It has an impressed mark dated 2007.

4. The Fairy Tales of the Brothers Grimm

This deluxe 1909 copy of The Fairy Tales of the Brothers Grimm illustrated by Arthur Rackham has a guide of £1500-2000 at Gorringe’s book sale in Lewes on July 26.

Numbered 135 from an edition of 750 signed copies, it comes in a Morocco leather binding set with two original circular oils on vellum miniatures.

5. Ebony armchairs

This pair of Anglo-Indian ebony carved armchairs made in Sri Lanka, c.1840, has an estimate of £3000-5000 at Stamford Auction Rooms, Lincolnshire, on July 30.