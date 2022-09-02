John Ditchfield glass

The theft included 24 pieces of John Ditchfield glass.

 

 

 

The van and the stock of items belong to dealership Nicolcrests and Collectables.

The van (a white Ford Transit 115 T350L model) was stolen from their home in Pinchbeck, Spalding in Lincolnshire on August 21. More than 1145 items were in the van including ceramics, china pieces, sculptures, glassware and enamels.

Elliot Hall enamel egg

Among the items stolen were a group of Elliot Hall enamels including this ring tailed lemur hinged egg.

The van also contained the couple's antique stands, lights, clips and tablecloths – all the things needed to stand at a fair.

Crest of Kingswood tank
Harmony Kingdom pieces

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police quoting crime reference number 22000486194 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Colin on the stand of Nicolcrests and Collectables

Colin of Nicolcrests and Collectables at the Festival of Antiques at Peterborough in 2020. The dealership also attend fairs including Aztec Events Norfolk, B2B Detling, Dulco Fairs Doncaster, Jaguar Fairs Derby and other local fairs around Lincolnshire.

Despite the large amount of items taken, the dealers still have a large amount of stock of general antiques and cycling memorabilia.

They hope to be able to attend the Norfolk Antiques fair in November.

