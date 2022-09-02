Laura Chesters





The van and the stock of items belong to dealership Nicolcrests and Collectables.

The van (a white Ford Transit 115 T350L model) was stolen from their home in Pinchbeck, Spalding in Lincolnshire on August 21. More than 1145 items were in the van including ceramics, china pieces, sculptures, glassware and enamels.

The van also contained the couple's antique stands, lights, clips and tablecloths – all the things needed to stand at a fair.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police quoting crime reference number 22000486194 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Despite the large amount of items taken, the dealers still have a large amount of stock of general antiques and cycling memorabilia.

They hope to be able to attend the Norfolk Antiques fair in November.