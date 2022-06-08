Laura Chesters





Thieves broke into the shed at a home in Lytham St Annes which contained a model of Liverpool Lime Street railway station and all 45 locomotives were stolen on the night of May 30 or the early hours of May 31. Other items including transport models, documentation and electronics were also taken.

The theft has been reported to Lancashire Constabulary’s Blackpool and Fylde Police.

Holden said: “My layout has been exhibited at many exhibitions in the UK and abroad and has featured in several articles in the model railway press. If anyone knows of the items' whereabouts or are offered them for sale please contact the police.”

Click to view the documents containing details of what was stolen including the list of stolen locomotives, a list of miscellaneous items also stolen and the list of stolen O gauge stock.

Anyone with information should contact the police by calling 101 quoting crime reference number LC-2022 0531-0345 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.