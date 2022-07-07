Laura Chesters





As well as Contemporary art galleries the Seoul event will also include a section dedicated to Frieze Masters (managed by director Nathan Clements-Gillespie) that will show art from throughout history.

The 18 dealers in this section will include Daniel Crouch Rare Books, Les Enluminures, Annely Juda Fine Art, Richard Nagy, Skarstedt and Axel Vervoordt.

Frieze Seoul will take place in Coex (Convention & Exhibition Center) in the Gangnam-gu district of the South Korean capital and will be led by Frieze Seoul director Patrick Lee.