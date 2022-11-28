Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Elizabeth Gage earrings

British jeweller Elizabeth Gage is well-known for her brightly coloured creations. In a maker’s case, this pair of pink tourmaline, cultured pearl and diamond earrings by Gage is expected to bring £1000-1500 at the Jewellery & Watches sale at Roseberys London on November 29.

2. Alice in Wonderland toys

These rare large-scale Talfourd Toys Alice in Wonderland wooden articulated figures date from the 1920s.

The 13 brightly painted figures including Alice holding a Flamingo at 5in (12.5cm) tall, Queen and King of Hearts, Mad Hatter, Cheshire cat, Duchess, Fish and Frog Footmen, March Hare, White Rabbit, Dodo, Jabberwock and Dormouse.

Each is mounted on its own stand and with TFF monogram signature.

These figures were given to the vendor’s mother – who was born in the US to English parents in 1921 – by her English grandparents over a period of years as birthday and Christmas presents.

They are estimated at £600-1000 in Kent saleroom C&T’s Fine Dolls, Dolls Houses & Teddy Bears online auction on November 30.

3. George III carved bust

Property from the Phillip Lucas collection at Spitalfields House forms part of the sale at Dreweatts in Newbury on December 1.

Estimated at £6000-8000 is this 2ft 2in (65cm) George III carved and painted portrait bust dated 1767 and inscribed W Wood (pictured top). The subject is William Wood (1725-1804) who with his brother John established shipyards and timber yards at Whitehaven, Harrington, Workington and Maryport in Cumberland.

A similar bust in a private collection that is inscribed for I Wood with the same date was previously thought to depict the Bath architect and planner John Wood the Elder but it seems more likely the two busts were carved together to mark the success of the Wood brothers shipyard in Maryport.

4. Georgian political cartoon

The Plumb-pudding in danger or State Epicures taking un Petit Souper is the most famous of all James Gillray’s satirical caricatures, perhaps the most well known of all Georgian political cartoons.

Published by Hannah Humphrey in 1805, Napoleon Bonaparte and William Pitt face each other across a steaming ‘plum-pudding’ globe, both intent on carving themselves a substantial portion of the world.

This copy, trimmed to or just within the platemark with some toning to extremities of the sheet and minor spotting, has a guide of £6000-8000 at Forum Auctions in London on December 1.

5. Max Beckmann self-portrait

A Max Beckmann (1884-1950) self-portrait being offered at Grisebach in Berlin could set a German auction record for an artwork.

Selbstbildnis Gelb-Rosa (Self-Portrait in Yellow and Pink), an oil on canvas from 1943, is described by the saleroom as “a masterpiece of international rank”. The firm also stated that no comparable artwork has been offered on the German auction market since 1945.

It is guided at €20m-30m on December 1, the highest pitch for any artwork ever offered at a German auction.

Measuring 3ft 1in × 22in (95 × 56cm), it was created by Beckmann during his exile in the Netherlands after he fled the Nazi regime.

He gave it to his wife Quappi and it remained with the Beckmann family for more than 40 years until later entering a Swiss private collection, from where it has been consigned to auction for the first time.