Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

More than 1200 lots will be offered across live sales on June 14-17 and online sales ending June 23 at Christie's.

The collection comes from two of the late fashion designer’s homes: the Hôtel d’Orrouer in Paris and Château du Joncher in Loire Valley.

His collection ranges from 18th century furniture to modern sculpture by Alberto Giacometti and pictures by Joan Miró.

Givenchy (1927-2018) had offered parts of his collection at auction in the past, with the first at Christie’s Paris in 1993.

Charles Cator, Christie’s International deputy chairman, said: “Givenchy set the pattern for collection sales for the next 20 years after that 1993 sale. Before then of course had been house sales but this single owner collection was the first with such a mix.”

He added: “Givenchy was really interested in the collection journey of objects, about how they went from one collector to another. He was interested in the recent and earlier provenance.

“His whole collection was chosen with his eye, for specific places in his homes. He wouldn’t buy for the sake of buying. He really lived with the pieces he bought.”

Several rooms of Givenchy's homes have been recreated in Christie's Paris building on Avenue Matignon including a garden in its saleroom and a tent in its couryard featuring a bedroom designed by Givenchy's long-time friend Bunny Mellon (the US philanthropist, horticulturalist and art collector).