Laura Chesters





The organisers said in a statement: “It is no surprise that the uncertain times faced by parts of our industry and indeed the world’s economy have resulted in a significant downturn in the dealers’ ability and desire to commit to events such as Chelsea.

"Given this downturn in exhibitor numbers and despite the best efforts of the organisers, we felt it would be disingenuous to both our exhibitors and visitors to continue to host the fair in its current form.”

The Chelsea Antiques Fair is owned and run by 2Covet, which took it over in 2021 and held its first event in the September of that year.

It held its second staging in March this year.

A new date for the fair has not been announced but 2Covet said it looks forward to “working with our valued clients in 2023”.