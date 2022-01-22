Laura Chesters



Inspired by the BBC show, the pair will set off this weekend (January 22-23) driving a classic 1985 Rolls Royce Silver Spirit and have £300 each to spend on their ‘Twitterati Charity Antiques Road Trip’.

Their exploits will be filmed and narrated by a guest narrator Mr ‘X’ and edited into a film.

1/2 After many delays… WE’RE ORF!!

Our twitter antiques road trip goes live this evening! Please follow @AntiqueFletcher & myself on a two day #TwitterRoadTrip on the south coast in aid of 2 worthy charities!

Our @JustGiving pages will be in the following thread pls RT 🙏🏽 ->>> pic.twitter.com/wFUA9rTDAr — 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐡𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬 (@Spencelayhscamb) January 13, 2022

The buying trip will take place across the south coast of England and the items will subsequently be taken to auction at Gorringe’s in Lewes (which has agreed to waive selling costs).

Fyfe said: “There will be many, many laughs along the way as well as some good old music. Not only will the profits of each item sold go to charity but also the money used to buy them.

“We have both put so much into this venture, so all we ask is if you can gift a little towards our two great charities we would be forever grateful.”

The charities being supported are Prostate Cancer (Robin Fletcher) and Dogs Trust (Steven Fyfe).

Fyfe and Fletcher are also asking for donations for their charities through their Just Giving page here for Prostate Cancer UK and here for Dogs Trust.