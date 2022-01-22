Robin Fletcher and Steven Fyfe
Steven Fyfe of Spencelayhs Antiques of Cambridgeshire and Robin Fletcher of Bentley’s Fine Art Auctioneers are undertaking a ‘Twitterati Charity Antiques Road Trip’.

Inspired by the BBC show, the pair will set off this weekend (January 22-23) driving a classic 1985 Rolls Royce Silver Spirit and have £300 each to spend on their ‘Twitterati Charity Antiques Road Trip’.

Their exploits will be filmed and narrated by a guest narrator Mr ‘X’ and edited into a film.

The buying trip will take place across the south coast of England and the items will subsequently be taken to auction at Gorringe’s in Lewes (which has agreed to waive selling costs).

Fyfe said: “There will be many, many laughs along the way as well as some good old music. Not only will the profits of each item sold go to charity but also the money used to buy them.

“We have both put so much into this venture, so all we ask is if you can gift a little towards our two great charities we would be forever grateful.”

The charities being supported are Prostate Cancer (Robin Fletcher) and Dogs Trust (Steven Fyfe).

Fyfe and Fletcher are also asking for donations for their charities through their Just Giving page here for Prostate Cancer UK and here for Dogs Trust.

