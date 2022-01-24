Roland Arkell



1. Vienna Secession chair

This fine example of Vienna Secession furniture was bought last year in a junk shop on the south coast for just £5. The elm and wicker highback chair (above) designed by Koloman Moser (1868-1918) in 1902 is expected to bring £2000-3000 in the January 25-26 Design auction at Sworders.

The chair, authenticated by Dr Christian Witt-Dorring, a specialist on the Vienna Secession and curator of many exhibitions, was one of a series of new designs created by Moser for the wickerwork factory of Prag-Rudniker.

Published in 1903 in the magazine Das Interieur, the following year an article devoted to modern Austrian wicker furniture appeared in the influential UK publication The Studio.

2. Edwardian inkwell

An Edward VII silver desk inkwell with accompanying writing box with an interesting provenance is estimated at £400-600 in the Country House Sale held by Mallams in Cheltenham on January 26.

With twin handles and bearing marks for Hukin and Heath, London, 1900, the inkwell, (21.5cm) wide and 616g approx overall, is inscribed Major General Robert Stephenson Baden-Powell.

The 19th century maple writing box, 14 x 6 x 9in (35.5 x 15 x 23cm), features a brass plaque inscribed Harold Soames.

Baden-Powell was the founder of the worldwide Scout movement and was awarded military honours during the 2nd Boer War. The box belonged to Harold Soames – an artist – who was his father-in-law.

3. Stuart Devlin music box

This parcel gilt musical box, decorated with a frieze of figures, is by Stuart Devlin (London 1975).

It was a special commission from Devlin, made for the family of the vendor who sold it at George Kidner in Lymington in 2005. It comes for sale at the Woolley & Wallis Silver & Objects of Vertu auction in Salisbury on January 25-26 with a guide of £3000-4000.

As the box (with a glass covered Swiss musical movement, marked Reuge, Sainte-Croix) is cased in Brazilian rosewood, the piece is sold with a Cites Article 10 certificate.

4. Victorian gold locket

This Victorian gold locket inscribed Kildonan has a guide of £600-800 at Chorley’s in Prinknash Abbey, Gloucestershire, on January 25.

A note with the lot reads Locket made of gold from the Duke of Sutherland’s Mine at Kildonan (near Dunrobin) Sutherlandshire. Given to Louisa Blanche Howard (Mrs Cecil Foljambe) July 1869 by Charlotte Duchess of Norfolk who was daughter of the 1st Duke of Sutherland and Elizabeth Countess of Sutherland.

The Kildonan Gold Rush was a short-lived affair from 1869-70 which was ended by the Duke of Sutherland owing to a clash of interests with deer stalking.

5. Meccano toy

This example of the Meccano Motor Car Constructor No 2 set with completed car in cream and red livery comes with original instructions in a box rated F-G.

At the toy sale held by Special Auction Services in Newbury on January 25-26, it is expected to bring £500-700.