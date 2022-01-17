Roland Arkell



1. Silver inkwell

This novelty silver inkwell (above) in the form of an owl head with glass eyes, hallmarked for W&G Neal, London, 1907, is expected to bring £1000-1500 at Kings Russell in London on January 18.

2. Pocket watch

This Victorian silver pair-cased verge pocket watch featuring an enamelled dial with a steam locomotive on a bridge has a guide of £200-300 at Thomas N Miller in Newcastle upon Tyne on January 18.

Although the case is hallmarked for London 1848, the movement is signed for John Taylor, Morpeth.

3. Naval portrait miniature

The three-day Fine sale at Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood in Exeter on January 18-20 includes a single-owner collection of naval portrait miniatures.

The 47 lots include, estimated at £1000-1500, this portrait of Captain Charles Fellowes Grice (d.1850) of the Indian Navy. He was probably painted in Calcutta, c.1820.

4. Meiji gold coin

A Japan Meiji, 1870, 10 yen Year 3 pattern gold coin, large flan, diameter 32mm, is estimated at £50,000-80,000 in Toovey’s January 19 auction in Washington, West Sussex.

Toovey’s says this “extremely rare coin” was discovered on a routine house clearance valuation appointment with a group of other gold coins at a local property.

It adds: “It is believed by the vendor to have been in the family’s possession since the late 19th century and is currently one of only five known examples. Of the four others, one is in the Bank of Japan Collection, one is in the British Museum and two were auctioned by Heritage Auctions in USA in 2011 and 2014.”

5. Set of George II walnut seating furniture

The furniture and works of art sale at Lawrences of Crewkerne on January 21 includes a set of George II walnut seating furniture.

The set, comprising settee and six chairs, has an excellent provenance. The items were made c.1740 for Creech Grange near Wareham, the Dorset seat of the Bond family from the late 17th century until the estate was sold in 1975. The chairs were photographed in situ in the library by Country Life in 1931.

The house was remodelled in 1739-40 by Francis Cartwright, an architect from Blandford who worked in tandem with Blandford furnishing firm John and William Bastard. A surviving note in the family account book for September 1741 reads: “pd. Bush for carriage of chairs from Blandford 5s.’ and for May 1742 is an entry recording ‘paid Mr Bastard’s bill £14.9.0.”

The chairs and sofa are estimated together at £15,000-20,000.