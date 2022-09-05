Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Mouseman sideboard

Several items of mid-20th century ‘Mouseman’ furniture are to be sold at Chilcotts of Honiton, Devon, on September 10.

The furniture dates from the 1950s-60s and was collected by a Yorkshireman who had long admired the work of Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson and his workshop.

On offer are a dining table with six dining chairs, a trolley, a blanket chest, rocking chair, fireside chair and, shown here, a sideboard estimated at £3000-400.

Made in English oak, it stands on four octagonal feet and measures 6ft wide x 18½in x 2ft 8in high (1.82m x 47cm x 82cm).

2. Psychologist study

A drawing of the psychologist Henry Havelock Ellis (1859-1939) by Desmond Harmsworth (1903-90) is among the pictures on offer at Parker Fine Art Auctions on September 8.

The 13¼ x 9½in (34 x 24cm) charcoal sketch is signed in pencil and estimated at £200-400.

Ellis was known for his studies on sexuality, eugenics and the effects of psychedelic drugs. In 1891 he wed the writer and women’s rights campaigner Edith Lees, with whom he had an unconventional marriage, spending large parts of the year living separately.

Harmsworth, the son of Baron Harmsworth of Egham, was a poet as well as an artist. He was also an influential publisher who had writers such as James Joyce and Ezra Pound on his books. He created sketches many of his literary associates, including Joyce and Osbert Sitwell, and held a show of his works in London at the Wildenstein Gallery in 1938, as well as another at the Roland, Browse & Delbanco Gallery in 1954.

This drawing featured in a retrospective held at the Berkeley Square Galleries.

3. Portrait miniatures

The Fine Art sale at Toovey’s in Washington, West Sussex, on September 7 includes this framed group of watercolour on ivory portrait miniatures by Louis-Marie Sicardi.

He was an official painter to the French court, working largely for Marie Antoinette and produced miniatures such as these examles to be presented as diplomatic gifts. This group pictures Louis XVI, Catherine II, Paul I, Leopold II, Frederick Christian VII, Denmark, one of them signed and dated 1785.

With a Colnaghi label verso, it has a guide of £4000-6000.

4. William De Morgan tiles

Three William De Morgan 1898 ‘triple lustre’ Fulham period animal tiles are on offer at Cornish saleroom Lodge & Thomas on September 9.

Stamped verso DM 98, they measure 6in square and are estimated at £800-1200 each in the Antiques, Collectables & Pop Culture Sale taking place in Truro.

5. Mahogany settees

A pair of 20th century ‘Chinese Chippendale’ mahogany settees, each with shaped cresting rails over pierced and carved back splats, the square seats with floral pattern covers, on block legs with pierced corner brackets, is for sale at Duke’s of Dorchester on September 8.

Measuring 2ft 10in high x 4ft 1in wide (86cm x 1.24m) wide, they are estimated at £1000-2000.

6. Carved wooden figures

Included in Bellmans’ Works of Art auction in Wisborough Green, West Sussex, on September 7 are nine carved wooden figures dating from the 19th century.

Possibly English folk art or ‘Sailor Art’, each is carved as an individual character including a monk on a plinth, a pair of standing female and male figures, a judge, a grinning figure and four others, some with inset glass eyes. The female figure stands 10in (26cm) high.

Estimate £800-1200.