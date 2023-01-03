Roland Arkell





1. Moorcroft vase

This 1920s William Moorcroft baluster form vase (pictured above) decorated in the Dawn Landscape pattern, 13in (32cm), has an estimate of £400-600 at W&H Peacock in Bedford on January 6.

2. Auctioneer’s number plate

Although Brightwells stopped selling antiques and fine art some time ago, the Leominster firm still conducts regular sales of classic cars. Currently running in an online sale of number plates is this one with the registration AUC 710N.

Already bids have reached £2200 but the firm expects it could bring a five-figure sum when the sale closes on January 4.

3. Railway lamp

Mitchells’ first-ever Transport & Maritime Sale takes place as a timed online auction over the Christmas period, running until January 8.

The sale will include everything from car mascots, badges and vintage car registration plates to road signs, travel books and cruise-related novelties. It also features a collection of maritime themed lots, such naval photographs and ephemera, from a local collector.

Pictured above is a Furness Railway three-aspect hand lamp dating from around the late 19th or early 20th century. It measures 12in (30cm) tall and has brass-plated sides marked Messengers Patent Corrugated Lamp, F.R.C. No.2, Furness Railway Company Manufactured by Messengers & Sons, Birmingham and Nethertown. The outer glass front is intact with the burner and reservoir inside.

Estimate £400-600.

4. Arts & Crafts silver goblet

This Arts & Crafts beaten silver goblet, London 1910, by makers Omar Ramsden and Alwyn Carr, is estimated at £700-1000 at Rogers Jones in Colwyn Bay on January 10.

The central pedestal is decorated with ball and stylised leaf detail and mounted with eight green cabochon form stones. It is inscribed under the base Omar Ramsden et Alwyn Carr me fecerunt MCMX and features monogrammed initials D M F to the upper bowl with June 10th 1937.

The goblet stands 4½in (11.5cm) high and weighs 4ozt.