Activities in the art and antiques market in 2022 were generally free from Covid restrictions - a welcome relief for everyone. Other challenges, however, quickly surfaced.

Rising costs have particularly affected fairs. Organisers are finding the increase in prices demanded by venues difficult or impossible to pass on to dealers who cannot not simply mark up all their goods and expect to make the same volume of sales from customers already hit by the cost of living crisis.

However there remains a level of confidence among auction houses and for many dealers, the best art and antiques still attract dedicated buyers. This gives cause for optimism in the coming year. If the record-breaking $8.4bn sales reported by Christie’s is anything to go by, there is still plenty of top-end art market money around.

All we need now is some trickledown economics…

