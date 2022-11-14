Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. William and Mary walnut dining chairs

Duke’s November 17 Interiors auction includes the second part of the collection of fine collectables, furniture and works of art from the estate of the late dealer Richard Pratley. The first part formed a section of the October Interiors sale.

Pratley’s family shop, GR Pratley and Sons, was located at the centre of Worcester high street since its origins in 1880 until its closure in 2011.

His taste covered a broad range of styles and disciplines, largely focused around the decorative and the vernacular.

Shown here is a set of 12 William and Mary walnut dining chairs, including two armchairs, estimated at £2000-4000.

2564

2. Irma Stern picture

The Modern British & 20th Century Art sale at Bellmans in West Sussex on November 15 includes this gouache by celebrated South African artist Irma Stern (1894-1966).

Arum Lilies, measuring 2ft 7in x 23in (77 x 57cm), is signed and dated 1936. It comes by descent from Sir William Clark (1876-1952), the British High Commissioner to South Africa 1935-39. It was purchased by him at an exhibition of Stern’s work in Cape Town in 1936.

Estimate £20,000-30,000.

3. Botanical watercolours

The Catherine Southon sale at Farleigh Golf Club on November 16 includes more than 20 botanical watercolours that come by descent from the botanist William Curtis (1746-99).

His reputation was such that he was made the praefectus horti of the Society of Apothecaries at the Chelsea Physic Garden in 1772. The following year he established a botanical garden for the cultivation and study of native British plants, first in Bermondsey, then in Lambeth Marsh and later Brompton. For an annual subscription of a guinea patrons could visit and attend the lectures he gave there, and for an extra guinea a year they could also have a share in the 6000 plants and seeds from the garden.

These two watercolour and pencil botanical studies of Buphthalmum Heleniodies (Yellow Ox Eye) and Inula Squarrosa are offered together with a guide of £500-800.

4. Roman coins

A collector has decided to sell their entire collection of Roman coins as one lot at Ipswich saleroom Lockdales on November 19-20.

The East Anglian Provenance Collection comprises 1790 coins and is estimated at £50,000-60,000.

Most of them were found in East Anglia, with some scarce examples further afield such as Leicestershire and Yorkshire. The majority are silver denarii, a few plated, with also silver and billon antoniniani (such as the Emperor Balbinus coin pictured here found at Icklingham, Suffolk. Balbinus was emperor with Pupienus for three months in 238, the Year of the Six Emperors. The two quarrelled and then were killed by the Praetorian Guard).

5. George Weatherill sketchbook

An extensive sketch book with 98 individual studies in watercolour and pencil attributed to the ‘the Turner of the North’ George Weatherill and family is coming up at Ryedale Auctioneers on November 18-19.

The book was owned by the Turnbulls, a prominent Whitby shipping family and collectors of work by the Weatherills. It is to be sold as part of the sale of the contents of The Grange, Goathland, in the Country House Sale on November 18-19.

Some sketches are dated – from the 1830s through to the 1870s – but none are signed. They include watercolours of individual ships (one with the artist’s comment ‘too long’), or pencil studies of the North Yorkshire coast, including Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay.

Ryedale notes that although the book is attributed to George Weatherill on the front page, it is possible that some of the sketches were executed by other members of the Weatherill family.

Estimate £2000-3000.