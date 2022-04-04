Roland Arkell





1. Wooden decoy pigeons

This flock of carved and painted wood decoy pigeons (above) features in Reeman Dansie’s sale of the residual collection of the Camden Passage antiques dealer Gordon Gridley.

The auction comprises over 300 lots of antiques, architectural salvage and curios and is to be sold without reserve on April 8. The eight decoys are estimated at £150-250.

View the decoy pigeons via thesaleroom.com

2. Gothic-style piano

This Erard upright piano was marketed at the time as the Elizabethan New Patent Grand Oblique. Made in a Gothic-style carved walnut case with a pierced gilt metal gallery, this model of piano was displayed at the Great Exhibition in 1851.

At Piano Auctions in Bedford on April 5, it is expected to bring £2000-3000.

View this Erard piano via thesaleroom.com

3. Silver cribbage board

This late Victorian silver cribbage board made for Goodall & Son of London is hallmarked for Mills & Co of Birmingham, 1891. At Kings Russell in London on April 5, it is expected to bring £400-600.

View the cribbage board via thesaleroom.com

4. ‘Naïve’ picture

More than 50 modern pictures collected by a Derbyshire vendor come for sale at Charterhouse in Sherborne on April 7. They include this scene titled Afternoon Tea by the Anglo-French ‘naïve’ painter Dora Holzhandler (1928-2015) estimated at £600-1000.

View this Dora Holzhandler picture via thesaleroom.com

5. William III candlesticks

At the Cheffins Jewellery, Silver and Watches sale in Cambridge on April 7 this pair of William III cast silver candlesticks, London 1700, is estimated at £3000-5000.

View the candlesticks via thesaleroom.com

6. Ruby brooch

The April 7 jewellery sale at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury includes this early 20th century natural pearl, calibre-cut ruby, diamond and white enamel brooch by Chaumet. Set in platinum and gold with French control marks and the maker’s mark for Joseph Chaumet, it comes in a fitted Chaumet case. Estimate £1500-2000.

View the ruby brooch via thesaleroom.com

7. Gilt frame

Parker Fine Art Auctions’ sale of Fine Paintings and Frames in Farnham on April 7 includes a collection of picture frames from John Tanous, the long-established framing business in Chelsea. The auction includes over 120 frames at estimates ranging from £30 to £3000.

Tanous was started at the beginning of the 20th century by Joseph and John Tanous. The firm, making bespoke hand-made furniture, has now moved to West Sussex. Among the lots is this 20th century English School frame estimated at £80-120.

View this gilt frame via thesaleroom.com