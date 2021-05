Laura Chesters



Bellmans has had a London premises at 50 Brook Street in Mayfair for some time but has not held a sale preview there before.

On May 13 (tomorrow) Bellmans picture specialists Julian Dineen and Michael Grist will preview highlights from its Old Master, British and European Paintings sale on May 25.

Among the pictures on view will be a work by Romanian artist Nicolae Grigorescu (1838-1907). Woman at her Bureau (above) is estimated at £20,000-30,000.

The preview will be held between 11am-5pm.