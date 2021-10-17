ATG Reporter



1) Trade rallies to help fundraise for fellow antiques dealer ahead of stock sell-off

An 'everything-must-go' stock sale took place at Antiques on Sea in St Leonards-on-sea.

2) Maiolica dish makes £1.04m impact at auction

An extremely rare and early Italian maiolica dish, discovered broken in pieces in a drawer, was sold at just over £1m at Lyon & Turnbull.

3) Versailles acquires bust of Sun King’s doctor from London dealer following TEFAF 2020 fair

The Chateau de Versailles in France has purchased a sculpture of Louis XIV’s (1643-1715) surgeon.

4) Sotheby’s adjusts sale categories in time for upcoming New York auction series

Sotheby’s has tweaked its sale categories for its flagship 20th and 21st century art auctions and will apply the changes at its upcoming New York series in November.

5) Manuscript missing for 30 years returns to Italy

Part of a medieval manuscript stolen in Italy more than 30 years ago has been returned with the help of London firm Bloomsbury Auctions.

