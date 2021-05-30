Most Read

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Metal detectorists’ bronze discoveries sell for £185,000 at Hansons

Ryedale Ritual Bronzes

The four items in the bronze hoard discovered in North Yorkshire that sold for £185,000 at Hansons. Image courtesy of Hansons.

A hoard of Romano-British bronzes, including a bust believed to represent Emperor Marcus Aurelius, has sold at Hansons for £185,000.

2) A glory of the chivalric age sets an auction record in Scotland

Ivory table casket

A gothic ivory table casket c.1330 sold for £1.2m at Lyon & Turnbull.

This c.1330 gothic ivory table casket became the most expensive work of art sold in Scotland when it sold at £1.2m.

3) Family’s lions roar once more

Rampant lions on gateposts

The pair of 3ft 7in high (1.12m) Victorian iron pier finials cast as rampant lions on the gateposts of the family home in Hertfordshire where they had originally been made for.

A pair of 3ft 7in high (1.12m) Victorian iron pier finials cast as rampant lions have returned home after two decades missing from a family home.

4) Owner was key to Strong demand

img_16-3.jpg

A photograph of Sir Roy Strong from 2007 taken by John Swannell in the gardens of his home, The Laskett in Herefordshire. Items from the property were consigned by Sir Roy to Chorley’s and sold last month, including this signed photo that made £160.

A large group of items from the collection of the art historian, curator and broadcaster Sir Roy Strong performed well at auction.

5) Rare Aesthetic bedroom suite and a famous bare knuckle boxing print feature in our pick of five auction highlights

Collier and Pluncknett bed

The bed from an Aesthetic movement bedroom suite by Collier & Pluncknett – £48,000 at Dreweatts.

A round up of auction sales included this Aesthetic bedroom suite from c.1870 that made 16-times estimate.

Tags: