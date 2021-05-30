ATG Reporter



1) Metal detectorists’ bronze discoveries sell for £185,000 at Hansons

A hoard of Romano-British bronzes, including a bust believed to represent Emperor Marcus Aurelius, has sold at Hansons for £185,000.

2) A glory of the chivalric age sets an auction record in Scotland

This c.1330 gothic ivory table casket became the most expensive work of art sold in Scotland when it sold at £1.2m.

3) Family’s lions roar once more

A pair of 3ft 7in high (1.12m) Victorian iron pier finials cast as rampant lions have returned home after two decades missing from a family home.

4) Owner was key to Strong demand

A large group of items from the collection of the art historian, curator and broadcaster Sir Roy Strong performed well at auction.

5) Rare Aesthetic bedroom suite and a famous bare knuckle boxing print feature in our pick of five auction highlights

A round up of auction sales included this Aesthetic bedroom suite from c.1870 that made 16-times estimate.