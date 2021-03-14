Most Read.jpg

1) Antiques Roadshow locations released for summer 2021 but coronavirus guidelines remain

The BBC’s Antiques Roadshow has released the locations for the recording of its programmes in the summer of 2021.

Fiona Bruce

Presenter Fiona Bruce at a previous Antiques Roadshow event. Image credit: BBC / Pamela Parkes.

2) New online auction site and the latest hires in the art and antiques sector

A TV show, a new online auction site and the latest appointments feature in our round up of moves across the world of art and antiques.

Philip Raskin and Natasha Raskin Sharp

Artist Philip Raskin with his daughter Natasha Raskin Sharp.

3) Portrait miniatures head to Compton Verney from the estate of the late Lady Grantchester

A group of rare portrait miniatures has been gifted to the Warwickshire art gallery and country house Compton Verney.

Portrait miniature of Henriette Rath (1773-1856): Madame Argand, née Blanc

Among the new portraits to join the Compton Verney gallery from by Lady Grantchester is this Henriette Rath (1773-1856): Madame Argand, née Blanc (1769-1848), signed and dated 'Hte Rath 1799' (lower right). Photo credit: © Christie’s.

4) Fairs make welcome return to calendar

Fair organisers are now planning for the spring and summer as the roadmap to ease coronavirus restrictions in England aims to allow outdoor events to be held from April.

Sunbury Antiques fair at Kempton Park Racecourse.

Sunbury Antiques fair at Kempton Park Racecourse pictured during the summer.

5) Police probe provenance of Meiji ivories

Police are investigating the provenance of a collection of Japanese ivories in connection with a high-value burglary in Surrey.

Ivory monkey

Among the items that the police seek information on is this monkey.

 

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period March 4-10, 2021.

