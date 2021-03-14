ATG Reporter



1) Antiques Roadshow locations released for summer 2021 but coronavirus guidelines remain

The BBC’s Antiques Roadshow has released the locations for the recording of its programmes in the summer of 2021.

2) New online auction site and the latest hires in the art and antiques sector

A TV show, a new online auction site and the latest appointments feature in our round up of moves across the world of art and antiques.

3) Portrait miniatures head to Compton Verney from the estate of the late Lady Grantchester

A group of rare portrait miniatures has been gifted to the Warwickshire art gallery and country house Compton Verney.

4) Fairs make welcome return to calendar

Fair organisers are now planning for the spring and summer as the roadmap to ease coronavirus restrictions in England aims to allow outdoor events to be held from April.

5) Police probe provenance of Meiji ivories

Police are investigating the provenance of a collection of Japanese ivories in connection with a high-value burglary in Surrey.

