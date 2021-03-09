Laura Chesters



However, like last summer, the programme will be filmed on a closed set with a small invited audience only.

The show’s producers said it is only taking online submissions for items that potential guests wish to bring.

It “will review all submissions and select a number for filming at one of our events” which will “be invitation only in order to comply with health and safety regulations”.

If an item is shortlisted for filming, a member of its team will contact the person to discuss potential filming dates.

The locations listed are:

Aston Hall, Birmingham

Dyffryn Gardens, Cardiff

Ham House, Richmond, London

Portchester Castle, Fareham, Hampshire

Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh

The Bishop’s Palace, Wells, Somerset

Ulster Folk Museum, Cultra, Belfast

Woodhorn Mining Museum, Ashington, Northumberland

Antiques Roadshow events take place across the country and involve specialists meeting members of the public who bring in their antiques to be valued. The 2021 filming will be the 14th series for presenter Fiona Bruce.

For more information visit the Antiques Roadshow website.