1) ‘Bible that Charles I carried to the block’

A Bible sold for £160,000 at auction is reputed to be that taken by Charles I to his execution in 1649.

2) Art and antiques trade in England hopes to reopen on April 12

A ‘roadmap’ to how coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England will be eased has been revealed.

3) Breadboard Annie’s kitchen collection comes to auction in Kent

The late dealer Annie Marchant (1951-2020) collected everything related to the unfitted kitchen and was known as Breadboard Annie in her early days.

4) $150m art collection of a US cattle rancher, oil magnate and philanthropist comes to auction at Sotheby’s

The art collection of the late Anne Marion (1938-2020), a cattle rancher, oil magnate and philanthropist, will be offered at Sotheby’s in May.

5) A Clarice Cliff jug and an Edwardian travel desk are among the five lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £400-15,000 here are five previews of upcoming items.

