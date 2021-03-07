Most Read.jpg

1) ‘Bible that Charles I carried to the block’

A Bible sold for £160,000 at auction is reputed to be that taken by Charles I to his execution in 1649.

img_14-1.jpg

Bible said to have been carried on the scaffold by King Charles I before he was beheaded – £160,000 at Bonhams.

2) Art and antiques trade in England hopes to reopen on April 12

A ‘roadmap’ to how coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England will be eased has been revealed.

Prime minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons

Prime minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons delivering his Covid-19 Response Spring 2021 statement on February 22. Image credit: parliamentlive.tv

3) Breadboard Annie’s kitchen collection comes to auction in Kent

The late dealer Annie Marchant (1951-2020) collected everything related to the unfitted kitchen and was known as Breadboard Annie in her early days.

Farmhouse kitchen

A corner of Annie Marchant’s kitchen at Wenderton showing some of the objects in the auction.

4) $150m art collection of a US cattle rancher, oil magnate and philanthropist comes to auction at Sotheby’s

The art collection of the late Anne Marion (1938-2020), a cattle rancher, oil magnate and philanthropist, will be offered at Sotheby’s in May.

Anne Marion

The late art collector Anne Marion (1938-2020).

5) A Clarice Cliff jug and an Edwardian travel desk are among the five lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £400-15,000 here are five previews of upcoming items.

Edwardian mahogany campaign or travel desk

This Edwardian mahogany campaign or travel desk has a fitted interior with leather writing surface. It is estimated at £800-1200 at Rogers Jones in Cardiff on March 5.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period February 25-March 3, 2021.

