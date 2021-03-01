Roland Arkell



1. Travel desk

The Rogers Jones sale in Cardiff on March 5 includes this Edwardian mahogany campaign or travel desk, c.1910.

With an ivorine label marked Best London Make, the plain hinged top opens to reveal a fitted interior with leather writing surface, goliath pocket watch and stationery clips.

Estimate £800-1200. View and bid for this desk via thesaleroom.com.

2. Georges Kars nude picture

The book Artistes Juifs de l’Ecole de Paris 1905-1939 (2015) is the definitive work on Jewish artists working in Paris in the pre-war period.

It was written by Nadine Nieszawer and members of the Princ family, whose collection of works will be sold by Bonhams London on March 3. L’Ecole de Paris 1905-1939: The Jewish Artists auction includes this oil titled Nude (pictured above) by the Czech painter Georges Kars (1882-1945). Kars – born Karpeles – arrived in Paris in 1908 where he struck up a close friendship with Suzanne Valadon.

Estimate £10,000-15,000. View and bid for this work by Kars via thesaleroom.com.

3. Majolica tobacco jar

This rare majolica tobacco jar and cover by Wilhelm Schiller & Sohn takes the form a saddled camel ridden by two figures with an attendant alongside. It stands an impressive 20in (51cm) high.

At a three-day sale at Hutchinson Scott in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on March 4-6 it is guided at £1000-1500.

View and bid for this camel tobacco jar via thesaleroom.com.

4. Clarice Cliff jug

Tennants’ 20th Century Design sale in Leyburn on March 6 includes this Clarice Cliff lotus jug decorated in the Fantasque Bizarre Trees and House (Alpine) pattern.

Estimate £600-900. View and bid for this Clarice Cliff jug by via thesaleroom.com.

5. Classical style ring

A sale of Jewellery, Watches and Silver at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on March 9 includes this late 19th century ring set with an enamel plaque depicting a classical figure in profile.

Signed A Meyer to the reverse, perhaps for the Limoges revivalist Alfred Meyer, it is estimated at £400- 600.

View and bid for this ring via thesaleroom.com.