1) Armorial head with link to Anne Boleyn stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a 16th century oak head of a crowned leopard that made 10-times estimate in Essex.

2) Ritual bronzes unearthed in Yorkshire come to auction at Hansons

A hoard of Romano-British bronzes discovered by metal detectorists in North Yorkshire last year will be offered at auction.

3) Californian museum acquires Artemisia Gentileschi’s ‘record’ Lucretia picture

The J Paul Getty Museum has acquired a work by Artemisia Gentileschi (1593- c.1654) that had previously sold for a record auction price in 2019.

4) View of the Thames by Victorian artist stuns market with six-figure sum at Bonhams

An extraordinary five minutes of bidding came at Bonhams for a painting by Alice Boyd (1823-97) which set an auction record 29 times over.

5) An Omar Ramsden silver spoon and a Polar medal are among six lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £100-7000 here are six previews of upcoming items.

