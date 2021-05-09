ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) The 'barn find' coming in at 26ft long and made of timber – and now up at auction

Classic car enthusiasts talk reverentially about ‘barn finds’ but this term can be applied in a literal sense to an upcoming auction lot in West Sussex.

2) A painted chest from the 'untouched' contents of a Somerset country house is among five lots to watch at auction

The contents of a Somerset country house, untouched for 60 years, are among five previews of upcoming items.

3) Benin plaque withdrawn from auction after curator raises provenance questions

The increasingly contentious issue of selling Benin works of art at auction raised its head again last week after an ancestral plaque catalogued as 16th or 17th century was withdrawn from an East Sussex sale.

4) Rare $2m Meissen collection restituted to Jewish family comes to market in New York this autumn

A collection of Meissen porcelain assembled by the Oppenheimer family and recently restituted to their heirs is coming to auction this September.

5) Changes at the top at Phillips as Sotheby’s restructures Fine Art division

Sotheby’s and Phillips have announced a number of changes in personnel.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period April 29-May 5, 2021.