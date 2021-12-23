Laura Chesters



A selection of skiing posters focused on winter sports and travel will be offered at auction house Lyon & Turnbull on January 18.

The sale features original lithographed posters focused on winter sports and travel curated by former Christie’s vintage poster specialists Nicolette Tomkinson and Sophie Churcher. The pair first teamed up with Lyon & Turnbull to launch dedicated poster sales in 2018.

The collection is also on view in London today and tomorrow and in the new year between January 4-7.

The sale will then be on view in Edinburgh on January 16-18.

The Ski Sale will be held at 6pm on January 18.

It is the largest edition at Lyon & Turnbull to date with nearly 100 lots of rare vintage posters advertising Swiss, French, Austrian and Norwegian ski resorts. There is a poster for most budgets, with estimates ranging from £400 up to £15,000.

Also next month, Potter & Potter Auctions in Chicago is offering 825 lots of Vintage Posters, including ski posters, on January 29.