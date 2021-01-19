Laura Chesters



In mainland Scotland the current lockdown began on January 5 and non-essential retail will remain closed. Click and collect services from non-essential retail are currently not allowed.

Auction houses and art and antiques galleries and shops can operate online behind closed doors.

The situation will be reviewed on February 2. The latest information can be found at the gov.scot website.

In England, previously Prime Minister Boris Johnson had mentioned that “the middle of February” could be a possible time when some restrictions may ease although the current rules are due to be in place until March 31.

Auction houses and shops including dealers and antiques centres can operate online behind closed doors and offer click and collect services in England.

Details on the lockdown in England can be found at www.gov.uk/coronavirus.

Devolved nations of the UK each have different rules which can be checked online via each government’s website.

In Wales a lockdown, with non-essential shops closed, began on December 28 but non-essential retail can offer click and collect services. Its lockdown will be reviewed on January 29.

In Northern Ireland from December 26 all non-essential retail businesses closed. The situation it is set to be reviewed on February 6.