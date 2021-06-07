Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. Royal Worcester vases

The sale at Thomas R Callan in Ayr on June 11-12 includes some fine pieces of artist-decorated Royal Worcester porcelain. Several pieces are decorated by Charles Baldwyn, best known for his ornithological subjects and swans in particular.

This pair of 12½in (31cm) vases (above), shape No 1686, painted with four swans in flight, are date coded 1900.

Estimate £3000-5000.

View and bid for these swan vases via thesaleroom.com.

2. Seal garden fountain statues

Expecting to receive the seal of approval, Chislehurst firm Catherine Southon has hopes of £300-500 for this pair of Leeds Fireclay Company garden fountains in an online auction on June 9.

View and bid for these seal statues via thesaleroom.com.

3. Tongan club

The sale of African and Oceanic Art & Antiquities at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury on June 8 includes this carved Tongan club (akau tau) engraved to the flat top Tongataboo War Club 1830. Probably collected by an ancestor of the vendor in that year, it comes from a private collection in Ireland.

Estimate £5000-7000.

View and bid for this carved Tongan club via thesaleroom.com.

4. Silver jug

This silver Victorian jug worked with repoussé pastoral scenes is engraved with an inscription reading Presented to Mr Thomas Marshall by the members of the Lyceum Club as a slight acknowledgement of their respect and of his valuable services as Honorary Secretary April 1853.

Hallmarked for James & Nathaniel Creswic, Sheffield 1852, it has an estimate of £400-500 at Humbert & Ellis in Towcester on June 8.

View and bid for this silver Victorian jug via thesaleroom.com

5. The Nuremberg Chronicle

On June 8 The Cotswold Auction Company is offering one of best documented early printed books. This copy of The Nuremberg Chronicle, published in 1493, has been consigned from a private collection, formerly residing at Bowden Hall, Upton St Leonards, Gloucestershire.

The author was Hartmann Schedel (1440-1514), a German historian, physician, humanist and one of the first cartographers to use the printing press. The book was produced by printer Anton Koberger (c.1440-1513) in Nuremberg.

The Chronicle depicts the Seven Stages of Biblical History and is lavishly illustrated with more than 1800 woodcuts, overseen by two Nuremberg artists Michael Wolgemut and Hans Pleydenwurff. The work also features extensive geographical information of the world as known at the time, showing many European cities never before illustrated, as well as biblical scenes. This copy was rebound in pale blind stamped pigskin by Bayntun in 1977.

Estimate £40,000-60,000.

View and bid for this copy of The Nuremberg Chronicle via thesaleroom.com.