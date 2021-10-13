Laura Chesters



Bearnes, Hampton & Littlewood

Bearnes, Hampton & Littlewood have appointed Cristian Beadman as a director and joint head of furniture. Having spent a decade at Christie’s, 15 years at Dreweatts and then at Duke’s from 2019, Devon born-and-bred Beadman said he is “now home”.

Also at Bearnes, Hampton & Littlewood Brian Goodison-Blanks will be joining the board of directors. He has worked for the company for 17 years and is head of the maritime, sporting and collectors departments.

The firm has also appointed Neil Grenyer as its Dorset representative. Grenyer has worked at

Bonhams and a number of regional auction houses including Lawrences of Crewkerne.

Bonhams

Oliver Wiseman has joined Bonhams as a senior wine specialist in Paris. He was previously head of Christie’s wine department for France and Switzerland working out of Paris and Geneva. Bonhams inaugural wine sale in Paris takes place at Bonhams new saleroom at 4 Rue de la Paix on December 2.

The Fine Art Group

Art advisors and art finance specialists The Fine Art Group has appointed Jan Prasens as deputy chairman in New York. He was previously at Sotheby’s which included time running Sotheby's Financial Services division. Prasens will focus on the global expansion of the firm across its services of art advisory, finance, agency, investment and appraisals.

Andrew Jones Auctions

Andrew Jones Auctions of Los Angeles has appointed Jena Lee as Pacific Northwest representative. She is an art appraiser and consultant, with over a decade of experience in the valuation of fine art and residential contents. As a specialist in Modern and Contemporary fine art, Lee began her appraisal career with Charles Credaroli Fine Art Services in LA. She recently relocated to Portland, Oregon.