Frances Allitt



The pike, preserved and presented in a naturalistic case setting by WF Homer of Forest Gate London, is a 17lb giant. It was caught on the River Parrott in Langport, Somerset on November 16, 1924, by local fisherman AE Pollard.

Howard James offers the taxidermy fish for £1250 at The Shepton Flea Market taking place at The Royal Bath & West Showground on December 12. A specialist in fishing collectables, James brings other items such as an enamel sign from the Hardy Bros angling specialists shop, a Hardy fly fishing bag and a rare Staffordshire potter pearlware char dish.

James said: “Showing at the Shepton Flea is an opportunity to sort out my fishing tackle collection and unload a few good pieces. I know these are the kind of things that appeal to angling enthusiasts.”

He joins around 400 stallholders at the Christmas event, which hosts traders and private sellers from across the UK.

Sue Ede of SP Fairs: “Our December event is always a busy one, and we’ll be inside and outside the Showering Pavilion at the Showground as usual. Many traders are now pre-booking their stalls, which we encourage since it makes arrival and setting up so much easier for everyone.”

Next year’s Shepton flea events are scheduled for the following dates: January 9, February 20, April 17, October 16, December 11.





