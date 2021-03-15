Roland Arkell



1. Silver ewers

A single-owner collection of silver and Judaica will be dispersed on March 17 by Roseberys London.

It includes this matched pair of 13in (32cm) high Victorian amphora-shaped silver ewers made by the Barnard family. One hallmarked for 1847 is engraved with chariot scenes between palmette bands, the other depicting Hermes and a female dressing scene assayed in 1856.

Estimate £2000-4000.

2. Beatles fan letter

This note sent in December 1963 to a Beatles fan was penned by Mary Elizabeth Smith from The Mendips, Menlove Avenue, Liverpool. Smith is better known as Aunt Mimi and the address the childhood home of her nephew John Lennon.

Sent to a Miss V Stoker of 54 Pirton Road, Hitchin, it dates from the moment of the Fab Four’s meteoric rise. Deluged with similar requests, Aunt Mimi was unable to grant a request for Lennon’s autograph.

The note reads: ‘Dear Vivienne. Thanks for letter. There are two thousand requests, it’s impossible for me to grant one without the other. John saw my mail & nearly collapsed with fright, but sends love to you, Best Wishes Mimi Smith.’

It has been consigned to auction at Cuttlestones in Wolverhampton on March 19 by the original recipient who rediscovered the note during a lockdown clear out.

Estimate £200-400.

3. Art Deco ring

Plymouth Auction Rooms expects this Art Deco baguette cut sapphire and diamond ring to bring £1000-1500 on March 17.

The ring, purchased by the vendor’s father at local jewellery firm Manchester House in the 1950s, is unmarked but its sculptural asymmetric design is in the style of Cartier.

4. Jenner Medal

The Baldwin’s of St James’s auction of historical and commemorative medals on March 17 features this topical issue. It is a small portrait medal of Edward Jenner (1749-1823), the pioneer of the smallpox vaccination, struck in Germany by Friedrich Wilhelm Loos in 1796.

The medal, estimated at £100-150, has a powerful scene on its reverse: a winged and scaled demon blows his poisonous breath towards the crouching figure of the goddess Hygeia, who is protecting a child. On her shield is the image of a cow – a reference to Jenner’s use of cowpox against smallpox and the origin of the word vaccine.

5. Seago picture

In 1962 Edward Seago (1910-74) was invited to Hong Kong by John Swire to paint a series of pictures for the new boardroom of the eponymous multinational shipping company.

Swire had collected the artist’s work for many years and felt the opportunity to come to Hong Kong would be in the tradition of the 19th century topographical artist George Chinnery. During a six-week stay, Seago produced 80 works including a series of oil on board city street scenes created with the use of a palette knife.

Street in Hong Kong, 14 x 10½in (36 x 27cm), is for sale at Dreweatts in Newbury on March 18 with a provenance to Marlborough Fine Art, London, and latterly a deceased estate.

Estimate £15,000-25,000.

