Tom Derbyshire



The highest-estimated group, at £120,000-160,000 at Gloucestershire saleroom Dominic Winter on May 20, comprises honours including CBE, DSO, DFC and Bar (and logbooks) earned by Air Commodore Peter Malam ‘Pete’ Brothers (1917-2008).

He flew 875 operational hours and is credited with 16 aerial victories, 10 of which he achieved during the Battle of Britain with 32 Squadron.

He had a relatively long career as a combat pilot, achieving his first two kills in May 1940 during the Battle of France and his last in August 1944 when he shot down a Focke Wulf 190 over the River Loire.

Brothers also participated in the ill-fated Dieppe Raid as well as over the beaches of Normandy during the D-Day Landings and was known to unwind after a sortie by sliding his cockpit hood back and smoking a cigarette.

After rejoining the RAF in 1949, Brothers even flew operations during the Malayan Emergency of the 1950s, his bomber squadron being the first to participate in the campaign.

One of the youngest group captains

That sale follows a group of seven medals including a DSO and bar and DFC offered by London auction house Dix Noonan Webb on May 19.

These honours, estimated at £30,000-40,000, were awarded to RAF Group Captain Brian Kingcome (1917-94). During the height of the Battle of Britain, he led 92 Squadron with great success from Biggin Hill.

Shot down and hospitalised in October 1940, he returned to fly with the squadron until appointed to the command of 72 Squadron in February 1942, leading them as the fighter escort of Eugene Esmonde VC’s Swordfish detachment for their ill-fated ‘Channel Dash’ action.

One of the youngest Group Captains in the RAF, aged 25, Kingcome commanded 244 (Spitfire) Wing, Desert Air Force, providing fighter support For the Eighth Army from Africa into Sicily and then through the campaign in Italy.

He destroyed a total of 11 enemy aircraft, probably destroyed five and damaged 13.