Roland Arkell



1. Tompian pocket watch

The Luxury Watch sale at Fellows in Birmingham today (February 15) includes an early 18th century open face pocket watch by Thomas Tompion and Edward Banger, London (pictured above).

Housed in a gilt-metal consular case is a key-wind full-plate fusee and chain movement with pierced balance cock, verge escapement and Egyptian pillars. The estimate is £4500-6500.

Although Tompion is often referred to as the Father of English Clockmaking, his talents were not just limited to clocks. He also made watches (an estimated 5500 against 700 clocks). He partnered for six years with Banger, who was married to Tompion’s niece from 1701-07.

View and bid for this pocket watch via thesaleroom.com.

2. Jaws poster

The Music & Entertainment sale at Special Auction Services in Newbury on February 16-17 includes this UK quad poster for Jaws (1975). This first release version with artwork by Roger Kastel is in excellent condition.

Estimate £300-500. View and bid for this Jaws poster via thesaleroom.com.

3. Irish uprising medal

This 1914-15 Star was awarded to Lieutenant Basil Worswick, a soldier in the 2nd Battalion of the King Edward’s Horse who was sent to Dublin to help quell the rising in the city in 1916.

During a melee at the Guinness Brewery on the night of April 29 he was shot dead by a guard who thought he was a Sinn Fein spy.

The 1914-15 Star plus copied research is being sold by a private collector and is expected to fetch £400-500 at Dix Noonan Webb in a February 17 sale of Orders, Decorations, Medals and Militaria.

View and bid for this Irish uprising medal via thesaleroom.com.

4. Silver menu holders

The Fine Sale at Lockdales in Ipswich on February 17-18 includes this pair of silver and enamel menu holders made for Royal Exchange Assurance. Hallmarked for HC Freeman, Birmingham 1917 and 1919, they are pitched at £100-150.

View and bid for this menu holders via thesaleroom.com.

5. Prince Charles signed photo

A dedicated sale of royal memorabilia held online by William George runs until February 18. Estimated at £400-500 is this signed photograph of a young Prince Charles in a green leather frame by Jarrolds, Knightsbridge.

These were produced to celebrate the Prince of Wales’ Investiture at Caernarvon in 1969 and his 21st birthday, given to family and friends. View and bid for this Prince Charles photo via thesaleroom.com.

6. 'Regard' brooch

Alton, Staffordshire, firm Leighton Hall Auctions offers this 19th century gem set brooch and locket with a guide of £100-200 on February 20.

Jewellery such as this, with a row of five stones – ruby, emerald, garnet, amethyst, ruby and diamond – spelt out the word 'regard'.

View and bid for this 'Regard' brooch via thesaleroom.com.