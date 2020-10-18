Most Read.jpg

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Christie’s takes third way on premium structure

Christie’s has changed its buyer’s premium levels this autumn – creating clear air between its fee structure and those used at Sotheby’s and Bonhams.

Christie's King Street landscape.jpg

Christie’s has changed its buyer’s premium levels.

2) Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton sets auction record in New York

A complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton was hammered down at $27.5m (£21.3m) at Christie’s New York.

Dinosaur.jpg

Stan the T-rex skeleton was estimated at $6m-8m at Christie’s and was hammered down at $27.5m on October 6.

3) Nineteenth century furniture and decorative arts dealer creates online auction at Sotheby’s

Mayfair dealer Adrian Alan is to auction a collection of items from his stock at an online-only sale held by Sotheby’s.

A Louis XV style gilt-bronze mounted black lacquer ebonised bureau plat, after the “De Choiseul” model by Jacques Dubois, late 19th century, est. £50,000-100,000.jpg

A late 19th century Louis XV style gilt-bronze mounted black lacquer ebonised bureau plat (writing table), after the “De Choiseul” model by Jacques Dubois. It is estimated at £50,000-100,000.

4) Rare glazed 14th century tiles to be returned to Uzbekistan with help from the British Museum and UK Border Force

A collection of glazed tiles believed to be 14th century examples from a memorial complex near Samarkand are to be returned to Uzbekistan.

Uzbek 5.jpg

One of the Uzbek tiles seized by UK Border Force.

5) Carved Cotswold stone seats take their place in pick of five auction highlights sold this week

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes stone seats unseen for decades and discovered in a hidden sunken garden.

HH 2463 summers place.jpg

A pair of early 20th century carved Cotswold stone seats - £21,000 at Summers Place Auctions.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period October 8-14, 2020.

Tags: