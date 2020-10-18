ATG Reporter



1) Christie’s takes third way on premium structure

Christie’s has changed its buyer’s premium levels this autumn – creating clear air between its fee structure and those used at Sotheby’s and Bonhams.

2) Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton sets auction record in New York

A complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton was hammered down at $27.5m (£21.3m) at Christie’s New York.

3) Nineteenth century furniture and decorative arts dealer creates online auction at Sotheby’s

Mayfair dealer Adrian Alan is to auction a collection of items from his stock at an online-only sale held by Sotheby’s.

4) Rare glazed 14th century tiles to be returned to Uzbekistan with help from the British Museum and UK Border Force

A collection of glazed tiles believed to be 14th century examples from a memorial complex near Samarkand are to be returned to Uzbekistan.

5) Carved Cotswold stone seats take their place in pick of five auction highlights sold this week

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes stone seats unseen for decades and discovered in a hidden sunken garden.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period October 8-14, 2020.