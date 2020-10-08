Laura Chesters



The BADA and LAPADA member set up in 1964 and specialises in 19th century furniture and works of art.

The sale, called New Époque: Adrian Alan -Selected Works runs from October 21-28 and a selection of highlights will be exhibited in Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries between October 24-28.

Dealers have long held sales via auction. This year more dealers have looked at other ways to sell stock because of the cancellation of fairs because of the coronavirus pandemic. Other dealers have teamed up for exhibitions, such as London ceramics specialist Adrian Sassoon who has joined with Stockholm’s 20th century Nordic design dealership Modernity for a joint show.

Alan said: “In my 55 years in this industry, it has always been true that the most successful businesses are the ones that adapt the quickest and smartest to the changing forces around them.

“I was privileged to be asked to curate a sale that will hopefully inspire my existing clients, as well as many new ones. I very much hope that you all enjoy the selection I have curated.”