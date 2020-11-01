Most Read.jpg

1) Ming dynasty vase recovered in London after Swiss theft

A 15th century Chinese vase valued at around £2.5m has been recovered in London by the Met Police.

Stolen Chinese vase.jpg

The recovered 15th century Ming dynasty Chinese vase which had been stolen in a June 2019 burglary from a collection in Switzerland.

2) Rarely seen Eric Ravilious print stars in our pick of five auction highlights sold this week

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare wood engraving of a crowing rooster by Eric Ravilious that sold 25-times over estimate at an auction in Essex.

Chanticleer by Eric Ravilious

‘Chanticleer’, a wood engraving by Eric Ravilious – £6400 at Sworders.

3) Artworks with a Suffolk theme feature in Ed Sheeran charity auction 

A range of artworks with a Suffolk connection are being offered at a charity sale titled 'Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction' at auction house Lacy Scott & Knight.

Organising Team John and Imogen Sheran and Gina and Patzi Geewizz Image 1.jpg

The 'Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction' has been put together with the help of the singer-songwriter’s parents John and Imogen Sheeran (pictured far left and far right) and (pictured centre) Gina Long and Patzi Shepperson of Suffolk charity GeeWizz.

4) An Arts & Crafts table and an early photography album are among the five lots to watch at auction this week

An Ernest Gimson (1864-1919) Arts & Crafts oak table features in our pick of five upcoming items at auctions around the UK.

img_30-1.jpg

TW Gaze in Diss will offer this oak ‘double wishbone’ refectory table by Ernest Gimson, estimate £25,000-40,000.

5) Opinion: New anti money laundering cost to the art trade ‘entirely inappropriate’

Legal consultant to the art market Tom Christopherson gives his views on the new anti money laundering government levy.

2430BP Tom Christopherson.jpg

Tom Christopherson, legal consultant to Constantine Cannon and Bonhams, works with BAMF on dealing with legislation on anti money laundering.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period October 22-28, 2020.

