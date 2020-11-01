ATG Reporter



1) Ming dynasty vase recovered in London after Swiss theft

A 15th century Chinese vase valued at around £2.5m has been recovered in London by the Met Police.

2) Rarely seen Eric Ravilious print stars in our pick of five auction highlights sold this week

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare wood engraving of a crowing rooster by Eric Ravilious that sold 25-times over estimate at an auction in Essex.

3) Artworks with a Suffolk theme feature in Ed Sheeran charity auction

A range of artworks with a Suffolk connection are being offered at a charity sale titled 'Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction' at auction house Lacy Scott & Knight.

4) An Arts & Crafts table and an early photography album are among the five lots to watch at auction this week

An Ernest Gimson (1864-1919) Arts & Crafts oak table features in our pick of five upcoming items at auctions around the UK.

5) Opinion: New anti money laundering cost to the art trade ‘entirely inappropriate’

Legal consultant to the art market Tom Christopherson gives his views on the new anti money laundering government levy.

