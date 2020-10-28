Laura Chesters



The Ming dynasty vase had been stolen in a June 2019 burglary from a collection in Switzerland.

A specialist crime operation and ongoing investigation into the burglary is being conducted jointly with the Met and the Swiss authorities.

In a statement the Met said officers arrested two men aged 42 and 44 in Mayfair, London, on October 15.

Search Warrant

They were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and have since been bailed to a date in mid-November.

A search warrant was executed at an address in Charlton, south-east London, as part of the investigation, and counterfeit currency, class A drugs and two suspected tasers were found.

Det Chief Insp Jimi Tele, of the Met’s Specialist Crime North team, said: “This is a significant step forward in what remains a complex investigation into a high-value burglary.

“Whilst this vase is valued at around £2.5m, it is a one-off and unique and therefore has immeasurable cultural value. It will be repatriated in due course.

“The organised crime group at the centre of this investigation is also suspected of involvement in serious violence, so to arrest two suspected members safely is excellent.”