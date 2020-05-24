Most Read.jpg

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Auction houses and art and antiques dealers to open premises in June

A government department has confirmed to ATG that auction houses in England will be able to open to the public in June and conduct home valuations, as long as social distancing and the latest government guidelines are met.

DCMS.jpg

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has given the go-ahead for action houses and art and antiques dealers to reopen from June. Image credit: Howard Lake via Flickr.

Link to licence.

2) Appeal to stop Ivory Act dismissed in latest court action

Court of Appeal judges have dismissed the latest attempt to stop the Ivory Act.

RCJ.JPG

The Court of Appeal at the Royal Courts of Justice in The Strand.

View Flickr WikiCommons licence.

3) Lobbying helps art industry make key step in return to full trading in England

Following representations by the British Art Market Federation and the Society of Fine Art Auctioneers And Valuers, auction houses were removed from the list of businesses that must remain closed due to the government's lockdown measures.

img_1-1.jpg

Woolley & Wallis has published a new auction calendar beginning with English & European Ceramics & Glass on June 17. Among the lots is this rare and large Bow figure of a lioness estimated at £15,000-20,000.

4) Sotheby’s launches hybrid format combining elements of auctions and private sales

Sotheby’s has launched a new hybrid sale format which is a cross between an auction and private sale.

Qianlong period Imperial white jade teapot

A Qianlong period Imperial white jade teapot and cover, offered at Sotheby’s ‘In Confidence: Selected Masterpieces’ sale.

5) Dealer David Harper keeps super-busy

Lockdown has been a chance for many people to beaver away at various projects, but few can have been as busy as dealer David Harper. He has used the past weeks to decorate a holiday home, finish a book and set up an antiques shop.

img_18-1.jpg

David Harper in front of his new shop in Barnard Castle.

Tags: