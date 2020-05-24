ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Auction houses and art and antiques dealers to open premises in June

A government department has confirmed to ATG that auction houses in England will be able to open to the public in June and conduct home valuations, as long as social distancing and the latest government guidelines are met.

2) Appeal to stop Ivory Act dismissed in latest court action

Court of Appeal judges have dismissed the latest attempt to stop the Ivory Act.

3) Lobbying helps art industry make key step in return to full trading in England

Following representations by the British Art Market Federation and the Society of Fine Art Auctioneers And Valuers, auction houses were removed from the list of businesses that must remain closed due to the government's lockdown measures.

4) Sotheby’s launches hybrid format combining elements of auctions and private sales

Sotheby’s has launched a new hybrid sale format which is a cross between an auction and private sale.

5) Dealer David Harper keeps super-busy

Lockdown has been a chance for many people to beaver away at various projects, but few can have been as busy as dealer David Harper. He has used the past weeks to decorate a holiday home, finish a book and set up an antiques shop.