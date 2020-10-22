Laura Chesters



The auction has been put together with the help of the singer-songwriter’s parents John and Imogen Sheeran and funds raised will help children and young adults with disabilities and life limiting illnesses in Suffolk.

The Sheeran's live in Suffolk and wanted to support local charity GeeWizz.

More than 200 lots will be offered with online bidding running until November 8 via thesaleroom.com.

Here is a selection of items being offered:

Maquette of English Suffragette sculpture

This bronze maquette of a sculpture of English suffragette Alice Hawkins is by Sean Hedges-Quinn. Hawkins went to prison five times for acts committed as part of the Women’s Social and Political Union militant campaign.

The larger statue was unveiled in Leicester city centre in 2018. This maquette measures 20in (50cm) high and was donated by Sean Hedges-Quinn. View this Hawkins maquette via thesaleroom.com.

Loaded Bronze sculpture

Sculptor Laurence Edwards casts his own work and is fascinated by human anatomy. This piece, called Loaded Bronze, is one of an edition of 18.

The editioned series are studies for Edwards’s 17ft wide sculpture Carrier. The 12 x 22in (30 x 55cm) maquette was donated by Laurence Edwards. View this Loaded Bronze sculpture via thesaleroom.com.

The Guardian sculpture

The Guardian sculpture by Roger Hardy has been created from material reclaimed from the River Alde, which passes through Snape and Aldeburgh, Suffolk. This lot also includes a tour of the artists studio.

The 20 x 14 x 7.5in (50 x 35 x 19cm) (including base) sculpture was donated by Roger Hardy. View The Guardian via thesaleroom.com.

Pin Mill picture

This watercolour by James Chambury (1927-94) is called Pin Mill and is offered with a book on the landscape artist titled James Chambury - Colour Light & Shade: Painting in East Anglia and Beyond.

The 22 x 25in (56 x 63cm) picture and book was donated by the artist’s daughters Louise and Nicola Chambury from their private collection. View this Pin Mill picture via thesaleroom.com.

Colin Moss self-portrait

The late Suffolk artist Colin Moss (1914-2005) created this self-portrait Drawing The Artist At 80 in 1994. Also included in this lot is a Colin Moss-inspired walking art tour around Ipswich in 2021 with curator Emma Roodhouse, date to be agreed.

The charcoal on paper picture was donated by The Estate of Colin Moss. View this Colin Moss picture via thesaleroom.com.

Felixstowe Ferry picture

Cris Coe’s painting Boats at Felixstowe Ferry, Suffolk is set at the mouth of the river Deben. The oil on canvas 14 x 26in (35 x 65cm) was donated by Cris Coe.

View the Boats at Felixstowe Ferry picture via thesaleroom.com.

Pomarius Bronze Pear sculpture

A collection of five Suffolk-grown Doyenne du Comice and Conference pears created in bronze by artist Alice-Andrea Ewing (produced using the lost-wax casting method) has been donated by Alice-Andrea Ewing.

View the pear sculpture via thesaleroom.com.

V&A jewellery guided tour

Also among the lots is a hour-long personal guided tour for two guests with jewellery expert Joanna Hardy of the William & Judith Bollinger Jewellery Gallery at The Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Among the the highlights of the tour will be a gold Celtic breastplate, jewelled pendants given by Queen Elizabeth I to her courtiers, diamonds worn by Catherine the Great of Russia and jewellery by art nouveau designer René Lalique and diamond tiaras by Cartier.

View this V&A tour lot via thesaleroom.com.

Benton End House and Gardens tour

A tour of the former home of artist and plantsman Sir Cedric Morris and sculptor Arthur Lett-Haines is also offered at the auction.

Morris and Lett-Haines established the East Anglian School of Painting and Drawing at Benton End in Suffolk and the private tour for two guests includes a garden visit with Sarah Cook, former head gardener of Sissinghurst, who is responsible for the National Plant Collection of irises bred by Sir Cedric.

The lot also includes an overnight stay and dinner for two at the nearby Marquis at Layham. View this Benton End tour lot via thesaleroom.com.

View all the lots in the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction via auction house Lacy Scott & Knight and thesaleroom.com.