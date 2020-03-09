Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. Crewelwork bed hangings

On March 10 Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood in Exeter will sell the personal collection of furniture and works of art formed by Roderick and Valentine Butler at their home, Marwood House in Honiton. Roderick joined his father Noel in the family antiques business in 1957 and met Valentine when she came to work for the Butlers as a restorer in 1969.

The bulk of items bought and sold by the firm – and those the Butlers chose to keep – were acquired in the West Country, testimony to the huge range of goods that was readily available in the pre-internet days.

Shown here is one of a pair of crewelwork bed hangings, worked with a wonderful range of flora and fauna, that were originally part of the furnishings of Great Fulford House, Devon. One panel is inscribed Elizabeth Fulford No.29 and dated 1721.

The panels became separated but were reunited by the Bulters who bought one at BHL and other at Lawrences of Crewkerne. The Butlers are not moving home and the business will continue from the showrooms next to the house.

Estimate £8000-10,000.

View and bid for this bed hanging via thesaleroom.com.

2. Raymond Allegre oil painting

Paysage de Camargue by Raymond Allegre (1857-1933) has an estimate of £600-800 at Kings Russell in London’s Knightsbridge on March 11.

The 2ft 6in x 2ft (74 x 60cm) oil on canvas, signed lower left, has a provenance to La Galerie of Ebury Street.

View and bid for this oil painting via thesaleroom.com.

3. Queen Anne silver bowl

The new-format Fine & Classic Interiors auction at Peter Wilson in Nantwich on March 12 includes this Queen Anne silver bowl.

Made in the higher-grade Britannia standard silver (introduced 1696-1720 in an attempt to prevent the clipping of silver coinage), it has marks for the London silversmith Anthony Nelme. Its sole decoration is the engraved crest, the order of the garter and initials, suggesting that it was a royal commission.

Estimate £1500-2500.

View and bid for this silver bowl via thesaleroom.com.

4. Shelley ceramics

A collection of Shelley ceramics comes for sale at Potteries Auctions in Newcastle under Lyme on March 14. The large offering spans the life of the factory from the Wileman & Co Art Nouveau wares, through the Deco ranges to the post-war tea wares.

Top estimate at £1200-2400 goes to this Wileman & Co (Foley) Intarsio jardiniere and matching pedestal designed by Frederick Rhead who was art director at the factory between 1895-1905.

View and bid for this jardiniere and pedestal via thesaleroom.com.

5. Saxon silver penny

This silver penny carries the bust of Ludica, a virtually unknown Saxon king of Mercia who reigned for just over a year in 826-27AD. He took control of the region following the defeat of Beornwulf at the battle of Ellandun in 825 but was himself killed when fighting the East Angles in 827.

The coin has a unique style compared to the other existing nine specimens of Ludica. To one side is a right-facing bust. To the other is the inscription of Lundonia Civit (City of London). It was found by a metal detectorist on farmland at Coombe Bissett in Wiltshire in January 2016 and was published in the British Numismatic Journal in 2019.

It now comes for sale at Dix Noonan Webb on March 10 and is estimated to fetch £10,000-15,000.

View and bid for this silver penny via thesaleroom.com.