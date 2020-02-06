Laura Chesters



The antique and vintage toys are being sold from the collection of Grandma's Teddy Bear Museum, the private museum of collector Hilary Pauley.

The group includes bears by well-known manufacturers Steiff, Farnell, Bing, Jopi, Chiltern and Merrythought and fine examples from countries such as France, Germany and the US.

The collection is estimated to fetch around £60,000 and will be sold at Special Auction Services in Newbury on June 10.

Among the expected highlights is a c.1910 Steiff Record Teddy on a wheeled trolley estimated at £1500-2000 (above) and a Pintel (French) white mohair teddy bear with rare chest button guided at £600-800 (above).

Pauley said: “I have collected quickly over eight years and now have over 600 bears. In that time my taste has changed, and I now have a much clearer vision of how my collection should look. I love all of my bears but have simply run out of room and want to cut back a large percentage, so I can re-grow the collection with my current knowledge.”

Daniel Agnew, toy specialist at Special Auction Services, said: ”Hilary’s collection comprises some lovely examples of antique bears which are in great condition and are priced for both new and established collectors.”

Agnew collects, deals in and catalogues antique and vintage teddy bears and soft toys. Read more about his teddy bear collection and his involvement in the Hugglets biannual teddy bear festivals.