The hand-drawn maps are the only surviving contemporary drawings of the defeat of the Spanish Armada in 1588.

Culture minister Caroline Dinenage has placed an export bar on the maps, which have a value of £600,000 plus VAT.

They were completed by an unknown draughtsman, possibly from the Netherlands, and are undated, although are thought to be from the years immediately after the battle.

The most famous images of the conflict are a series of engravings completed in 1590 by Augustine Ryther. The original drawings have been lost and the maps at risk of export are a very rare surviving depiction of the events.

According to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), although the works are highly unlikely to be the preliminary drawings for the Ryther engravings, it is also unlikely that they were copied from the engravings.

One possibility is that they are copies of the drawings by surveyor of the Queen’s Works and military engineer Robert Adams (d.1595) which were used by Ryther. The works appear to have been abandoned mid-way through completion following the publication of the Ryther engravings as a number included Dutch text of a type accompanying the engravings while others did not.

The minister’s decision follows the advice of the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest (RCEWA).

Outstanding research potential

The committee noted that the drawings offered a rare, contemporary insight into the artistic material culture, often associated with Queen Elizabeth I, that followed the battle. It also said the maps offered a rich resource for the study of the development of the marine painting genre and the outstanding research potential offered by the drawings due to their rarity.

RCEWA committee member Peter Barber said: “Robert Adams was one of the most skilled cartographic draughtsmen of Elizabethan England, the delicacy of his work resembling the finesse of miniaturists such as Hilliard.

“His maps of the Armada, engraved in significantly amended form by Augustine Ryther, became the official image of one of the most celebrated episodes in English history. Their importance in the creation of England’s historic self-image cannot be exaggerated. They provided the models for tapestries which served as a backdrop for the proceedings of the House of Lords and for nearly 250 years.

“These drawings are as close as one is ever likely to get, in the absence of the originals, to the appearance of Adams’ manuscript maps but there is much fresh information that can be gleaned from them. That they were probably copied, surreptitiously, by a Dutch artist for illicit publication in the Netherlands demonstrates the importance of the defeat of the Armada not only for England but for Europe as a whole. The drawings need to be saved for the nation so that the full story behind the creation of these iconic images can be properly researched.”

Provenance

Previously the drawings were in the possession of Roger Wilbraham MP (1743-1829) in 1828. The earlier provenance is not known.

The Wilbraham family sold the drawings at a Sotheby’s sale in 1898 and they were bought by London bookseller J Pearson and Co and later sold to William Waldorf Astor (1848-1919).

After this, ownership transferred by descent in the family until recently. Dealer Daniel Crouch then acquired the maps and had agreed to sell them to an overseas buyer.

Crouch said: “To find any sixteenth century English drawing is cool. To find one depicting such an iconic and historically important event is extraordinary. To find all ten drawings from a set of ten in good condition is truly astonishing.”

The decision on the export licence application for the drawings will be deferred until October 9 and may be extended until January 9, 2021, if a serious intention to raise funds to purchase them is made at the recommended price of £600,000 plus VAT.