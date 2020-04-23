Laura Chesters



Run by Archie Parker, the gallery has put together the sale with works from other dealers and clients with estimates ranging from £200-40,000.

The 77-lot timed online auction begins today and runs until 2pm on April 29.

The fine art sale includes works from dealers such as Rountree Tryon, David Brooker Fine Art, Ottocento, Freya Mitton,and The Parker Gallery itself along with private consignments from dealers’ clients.

The majority of the buyers’ premium will be donated to NHS Charities.

Parker said: “I had been thinking for some time there might be a way for dealers to get together to auction items and then following the closure of The Open Art Fair due to the coronavirus I realised this situation could go on for some time.

“So we thought the best thing would be to put together a timed online sale to help dealers and to raise money for charity.”

Parker hopes to hold subsequent timed online sales and already has another five dealers interested in consigning for future auctions.

He said the idea proved more popular than he imagined and he was able to collate 77 lots in just six hours.

Although the lots are pitched below retail prices, each dealer was able to choose their estimate.

Dealers provided descriptions, images and measurements and Parker uploaded the details into thesaleroom.com directly. The dealers retain their pictures until after the sale and then each buyer will arrange for delivery with the individual vendor.

View lots and bid at this fine art sale via thesaleroom.com.