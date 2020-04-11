Laura Chesters



Auctioneer Louise Gostelow took over the running of the business in November 2019 after buying out fellow shareholder John Dickins (who founded the business in 1999). She decided to rebrand following her takeover.

The firm in Middle Claydon, near Buckingham, employs around seven people and plans online-only sales this month to comply with the latest government guidelines regarding social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Online-only sales

The auction house will hold an antiques, collectables and picture sale on April 27-28 and a paintings and prints sale on April 29.

When government guidelines allow it, Claydon will return to its regular monthly antiques and collectables two-day sales, a twice-a-year sporting and country pursuits sale, a quarterly paintings sale and a bimonthly (every two months) general sale.

Gostelow said: “We are planning online-only auctions with four platforms and we are remaining positive. We have been holding online sales for a number of years and it is great we can carry on in these difficult times.”

She joined what was then Dickins in 2001. She gained NAVA chattel auctioneering qualifications while working at the firm and became an auctioneer around seven years ago. She also appears on the BBC programme Antiques Road Trip.